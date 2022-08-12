Men flaunting wealth on social media same as women who expose body for attention —Actor, Stenley Nweze

Nigerian thespian, Stanley Nweze has stated that a man who shows off money and achievements online is almost the same as a girl exposing her body online.

In a post shared on his Instagram stories, the actor opined that both are seeking attention and will always get the wrong one.

Read what he wrote below.

“A guy showing off money and achievements online is almost the same as a girl exposing her body online.”

He continued, “You are both seeking attention and will always get the wrong one.”

