Edo police arrest man for shooting wife during argument

The Edo State Police Command has arrested a middle-aged man identified as Joanki Okhiria for shooting his wife and amputating her arm during an argument.

The State Police spokesman, Chidi Nwabuzor, who confirmed the arrest of the suspect in a statement on Monday, said the incident happened at the Ekae community in the New Etete area, GRA, Benin City, on June 3rd.

The Police spokesman said the suspect had an argument with his wife and pick up his gun which he fired at her with the bullet hitting her left hand.

“On June 3, the police received a complaint from some elders of the Ekae community that Joanki Okhiria shot his wife, Tina Okhiria, during an argument with his father.

Read also: Man beats wife to death over N2,000 loan in Edo

“In the process, Okhiria shot Tina with his double barrel gun on the left hand and the victim was taken to hospital for treatment. The affected hand has been amputated,” Nwabuzor said.

He added that the police have apprehended the suspect and would soon charge the suspect in court after an investigation.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now