Two APC members die in Delta auto crash

Two members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Imo State died in an auto crash in Delta State on Monday.

The party members were travelling to Abuja for Tuesday’s inauguration of the National Assembly when their bus collided with another vehicle heading in the opposite direction in the Agbor area of the state.

The APC Publicity Secretary in the state, Cajetan Duke, confirmed the incident to journalists in Asaba.

He said the injured victims of the accident had been rushed to hospitals in the state for treatment.

