Bloody Democracy Day in Plateau, as gunmen strike more communities, kill 21, injure scores

It was a bloody Democracy Day on Monday after gunmen suspected to be militia attacked some communities in Barkin Ladi and Riyom local government areas of Plateau State, killing at least 21 people and injuring scores of others in the process.

According to a statement by the Beron Youth Moulders Association (BMY) issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Rwang Tengwong, the affected communities included Rim, Jol, and Kwi in Riyom and Gana-Ropp community in Barkin Ladi LGA.

Tengwong said in Gana-Ropp, a clergyman, Reverend Nicodemus Kim of the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN), was killed when the assailants attacked his home at about 8 p.m. opening fire on him.

“It is a great concern that these communities, especially Rim, Jol, and Kwi, have come under attack several times in the last two weeks, yet this attack went on for hours without the intervention of the Special Task Force, Operation Safe Haven-OPSH,” the statement said.

“More worrisome is the fact that Mahanga, which is the base of those terrorizing these communities, is known, yet no effort has been made by security personnel to raid the place.

“Also, for over a decade now, the Special Task Force in the state has not addressed these killings.

“BMY hereby condemns the coordinated attacks and other forms of provocation meted out on innocent people of the Plateau since the 2023 General Elections.

“BMY calls on the new administration both at the federal and state levels to come up with new strategies to address the security situation in the country, particularly in Plateau State, where security personnel must also wake up to their statutory responsibility to safeguard lives and property.

“BYM equally calls on the Berom nation to remain calm and law-abiding in all these but must explore every avenue to defend their communities,” it added.

The Plateau State Police Command spokesman, DSP Alfred Alabo, who confirmed the attacks, said the Commissioner of Police, CP Bartholomew Onyeka, had visited the scenes of the incident for an assessment of the situation, adding that the men of the command have been drafted to the affected communities.

