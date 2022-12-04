Three die in Delta auto crash

At least three persons were confirmed dead in an auto crash along the East-West road in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State on Saturday.

The unit commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ughelli, Ikechukwu Ken, who confirmed the incident to journalists on Sunday, said a Volkswagen Golf car and a trailer were involved in the crash.

He added that the victims were on their way to a social event when the accident occurred.

The victims were taken to the Ughelli Central Hospital by FRSC officials where they were confirmed dead by doctors on duty.

