Court jails man for scamming mother-in-law with marriage to former President Buhari

One Ganbo Adamu has been sentenced to 12 months in prison for scamming his mother-in-law, Sa’adatu Aliyu with marriage to former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Adamu, who was sentenced by a Magistrate’s Court in Minna, the Niger State capital, was said to have also extorted the sum of N5 million naira from the mother-in-law, a divorcee with a promise to connect her with President Buhari for a marital relationship.

The woman told the court that her son-in-law presented to her the sum of N100,000 as pride price, a basket of kola nuts and fried chicken in a bag as gifts from President Buhari during the wedding fatiha.

According to her, after waiting to see the former president coming to pick her as his new wife, she decided to approach the court for intervention.

She added that the convict also asked her to set up a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) with her as chairperson while he, the son-in-law, would serve as the spokesman, promising her that she would get benefits from the federal and state governments, in addition to allocation of slots for Hajj.

In his judgment, the Magistrate, Ibrahim Musa Zago, sentenced the defendant to 12 months in prison for cheating contrary to Section 322 of the Penal Code, with an option of N100,000 fine.

He also ordered the defendant to pay N2m as compensation to the complaint.

