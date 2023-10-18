Court convicts five internet fraudsters in Kwara

The Kwara State High Court, Ilorin, on Wednesday, convicted five persons for internet fraud and other related offences.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned the convicts on separate charges of internet fraud.

They had earlier pleaded guilty to their respective charges.

The quintet -Olamilekan Quadri, Oladele John, Abiodun Abiola, Ishola Orimadegun, and Kayode Awolola were convicted by Justice Mahmoud Abdulgafar.

He sentenced Quadri to 12 months imprisonment.

The judge also ordered the forfeiture of the convict’s two phones and a payment of $800 to the Federal Government.

In the same vein, John was sentenced to six months imprisonment with an option of N350,000 fine.

He will also forfeit $250 and an iPhone 12 to the federal government.

Abiola was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment and ordered to forfeit an iPhone 7 and pay the sum of N210,000 to the federal government.

On his part, Orimadegun was sentenced to six months imprisonment with an option of N150,000 fine.

He was ordered to forfeit an iPhone 12 and pay $400 to the federal government.

Justice Adenike Akinpelu sentenced Awolola to six months imprisonment with an option of N100,000 fine.

He will forfeit an iPhone 13, one Dell Laptop, and $ 40 to the federal government.

