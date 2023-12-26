Actress Ini Edo reveals why she is still single at 41

Curvy Nollywood actress Ini Edo has revealed why she is still single at 41.

The mother of one who opened up in an interview with media personality Toke Makinwa on her podcast ‘Toke Moments’ said that she is still single because she wants somebody that will really love her.

Ini said that she is still single because she cannot be in a toxic relationship and also added that loving somebody and being loved are two different things.

She said; “I am still single because I just want somebody that would really love me. That’s all. I’m not asking for too much.

“Not like I don’t see love. Loving somebody and being loved are two different things. You can love someone but you are not ready to be committed. Maybe this is why I’m still single: I can’t be in a toxic relationship.

“If you cannot give me that protective energy that allows me to respect you… I cannot be with a man that I don’t respect. If you cannot earn my respect, then we cannot be together. Because what’s the point?

“When it gets to the point when I start to disrespect you, that means you have brought yourself down to a point where I begin to talk back at you. Sometimes, it’s not even about having money. It’s about how you are able to love and manage situations and the people around you. Kindness!”.

