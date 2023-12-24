Entertainment
How gunshot hit Nollywood actor, Azeez Ijaduade, in Ogun – Police
The Ogun State Police Command said on Sunday a gunshot fired into the air by a mobile police officer hit a Nollywood actor, Azeez Ijaduade, on the neck.
The command’s spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, made the clarification in a statement in Abeokuta.
She said Ijaduade was immediately rushed to the Babcock University Teaching Hospital where he was stabilised and currently recuperating.
The spokesperson added that the command has commenced an investigation into the incident that occurred at an end-of-year party of Bramaj Company Limited in a hotel in the state.
Odutola said: “A mobile policeman attached to a Chinese expatriate at the party expended a shot into the air.
“Unfortunately the ammunition shell hit one Azeez Ijaduade, an actor on the neck.
“He was rushed to a hospital in Ilishan and he is in a very stable condition.
“The Commander, Mopol 16, has contacted the actor and visited him in the hospital. He will be discharged soon.
“The Commander has also taken up responsibility for the medical bill.”
