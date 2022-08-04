Comedian Ali Baba questions Nollywood actresses source of income

Ace Nigerian comedian, Ali Baba in a viral video was seen questioning actresses about their source of income.

In the video, Ali Baba whose real name is Atunyota Alleluya Akpobome stated that most actresses are not honest with how they amass their wealth, reprimanding them, he cautioned them to desist from tormenting young women who are working tirelessly to make ends meet.

The comedian alleged that most top actresses who live extravagant lifestyles are sponsored by wealthy men; he added that there are few veteran female thespians who have been able to make enough money to acquire a house in Lekki.

Sharing a personal encounter with an actress who he claims accompanied a top individual to Dubai, he wrote;

”You are an actress, how many movies have you done that gave you N45 million to buy a house. You that just joined the industry.

“The people that have been in the industry did not buy.”

He spoke further;

“We went to Dubai one time and while we were waiting, I see this actress comes in and I had seen the protocol officer of a particular person.

“I greeted them and they greeted me and the person came and said ‘here is your key”.

“He gave her the key and she went upstairs.

Then two days later I see her posting ”lounging in Dubai” Can you buy your ticket? The ones that do business and make money we know them…You come and be putting girls on high jump.”

Watch him speak below.

they've been doing everything to hide this alibaba video cos ratio. pic.twitter.com/keuTQGBxwn — Niyi. 💻🥃 (@xniyi) August 3, 2022

