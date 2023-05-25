Comedian, Ali Baba, explains why he and actor, Paw Paw, were denied entry into Canada (Video)

Ace comedian Atunyota Alleluya Akpobome, professionally known as Ali Baba has explained why he and popular Nollywood actor Osita Iheme aka Paw Paw were denied entry into Canada.

Recall that Ali Baba and Paw Paw alongside movie stars Aki and Yomi Fabiyi were slated to perform at show promoter MC Morris’ event in a city in Canada.

However, Aki (Chinedu Ikediaze) and Yomi Fabiyi were both granted entry into Canada but Ali Baba and Pawpaw were both prevented from entering into the country.

Ali Baba explained in a video that himself and Pawpaw were faced with visa issues and also confirmed that Aki and Yomi were permitted to stay and perform at the show.

He said; “We have been denied voluntary entry. We were told to go get our Visa ready

‘‘We wanted to come in and entertain you. Pawpaw and I would go back, but Akin and Yomi Fabiyi would stay”.

