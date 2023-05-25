Entertainment
Tonto Dikeh reveals she has a bad heart
Popular Nollywood actress has told those who care to listen that she has a bad heart.
The mother of one who made this known in a post on her verified Instagram page said that she has decided as part of her birthday gift to live long by registering as a member of a gym.
The controversial thespian also used the medium to state that she will always be a surgery girl (liposuction and all) but she also realises that her body will be a waste without proper exercise.
Tonto Dikeh wrote on Instagram; ‘‘As part of my birthday gift to myself,
”I have decided to LIVE A LONG LIFE by gifting me a membership to a gym..
READ ALSO: Tonto Dikeh dismisses rumours of complications from butt enlargement surgery
‘‘I am a 38 years old woman with a bad heart, This is not fun, nor do I like it here but it’s my 3rd day and I can only say I breathe better, my pulse is open, my Blood is pumping and I am all in pain.
‘‘But I have a GOAL.
’’I have a dream “TO LIVE A LONG AND HEALTHY LIFE FOR MY SON..
’’I AM AND WILL ALWAYS BE A SURGERY GIRL(LIPO AND ALL), but I realize also that all the millions I put into making my body will be a waste without Exercise and Waist trainers,Faha etc..’’ She added.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
A tale of Kwara public school where pupils learn under the tree without chalkboards
“You cannot make people learn. You can only provide the right conditions for learning to happen.” – Vince Gowmon But...
SPECIAL REPORT: Indiscriminate waste dumps, open defecation pose threat of epidemic in Kwara as govt slow to act
Forty three-year-old Bilikis Abdulrahman covered her pineapple fruit she is selling inside a white bucket container. This, she does to...
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...