Tonto Dikeh reveals she has a bad heart

Popular Nollywood actress has told those who care to listen that she has a bad heart.

The mother of one who made this known in a post on her verified Instagram page said that she has decided as part of her birthday gift to live long by registering as a member of a gym.

The controversial thespian also used the medium to state that she will always be a surgery girl (liposuction and all) but she also realises that her body will be a waste without proper exercise.

Tonto Dikeh wrote on Instagram; ‘‘As part of my birthday gift to myself,

”I have decided to LIVE A LONG LIFE by gifting me a membership to a gym..

‘‘I am a 38 years old woman with a bad heart, This is not fun, nor do I like it here but it’s my 3rd day and I can only say I breathe better, my pulse is open, my Blood is pumping and I am all in pain.

‘‘But I have a GOAL.

’’I have a dream “TO LIVE A LONG AND HEALTHY LIFE FOR MY SON..

’’I AM AND WILL ALWAYS BE A SURGERY GIRL(LIPO AND ALL), but I realize also that all the millions I put into making my body will be a waste without Exercise and Waist trainers,Faha etc..’’ She added.

