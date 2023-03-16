Rivers ADC suspends guber candidate, Ibraye, deputy, Tonto Dikeh

The Rivers State chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has suspended its governorship candidate in the March 18 gubernatorial election, Tonte Ibraye and his running mate, actress Tonto Dikeh, over alleged anti-party activities and gross insubordination.

In a statement on Thursday jointly signed by the Chairman of the party in the stàte, Leader Sampson, Deputy Chairman, Alali Ikpoemugh and Secretary, Gabriel Patterson-Unyeowaji, others affected by the suspension included the former State Deputy Chairman, Ode Lawrence-Gbagire, former State Secretary, Eke Iheanyi-Eugene, former Youth leader, Deinma Emmanuel, former Publicity Secretary, Luckyman Egila and former Legal Adviser, Hamza Victor-Chukere.

The suspension which is coming just two days before the governorship and state assembly elections, according to the statement, follows recommendations by the state disciplinary committee which was also ratified by the state working committee of the party.

Part of the statement said that since his emergence as the governorship candidate of the party, Ibraye “has created more division in the party, especially with his endorsement of a presidential candidate alongside his running mate and their co-travellers.

“The governorship candidate of ADC, Tonte Ibraye and his running mate, Tonto Dikeh, did not show any commitment to their campaign for the forthcoming governorship election, rather, they worked against the senatorial district candidate in their areas.

“By this suspension, we call on our members and members of the public to take note, as the suspended individuals do not have the right to speak for the party.”

