Tonto Dikeh drums support for Iyabo Ojo against Naira Marley’s N500m libel suit

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has taken to social media to drum up support for her colleague Iyabo Ojo after she replied to the N500 million libel suit filed against her by Naira Marley.

Recall that the controversial ‘Soapy’ crooner in a letter signed by his legal representative Olalekan Ojo (SAN) & Co, accused Iyabo Ojo of publishing false and malicious content about the singer on her official Instagram account.

In the letter dated December 12, 2023, the musician’s lawyer also highlighted a series of comments made by the actress in September, stating that the content was malicious and caused substantial harm to Naira Marley’s reputation.

Iyabo Ojo was thus told to publish an apology on her official Instagram account and in a national daily within 7 days of receiving the letter failure of which will result in the commencement of legal proceedings with a demand for damages of N500 million from the actress.

While reacting to the suit filed against her by the musician, Iyabo Ojo in a counter lawsuit filed by her legal counsel The Maverick Forte Legal said that she is looking forward to meeting the musician’s legal team at no distant time so they can trash out the case in court.

The actress also claimed that the lawsuit filed against her by Olalekan Ojo (SAN) was deliberately circulated on social and print media without deserving courtesy to serve her personally.

In her lawsuit, Iyabo Ojo also faulted Naira Marley for his failure to serve her the suit by hand or through mail, which could lead to blackmail and is thus demanding N1 billion from the singer for deliberately misleading the public.

The move made by Iyabo Ojo has been supported by her colleague Tonto Dikeh who has declared on her Instagram page that they would finish the battle with Naira Marley together, while also expressing her support for her.

Tonto Dikeh wrote; ‘‘We start together, we end it together…Regardless #JusticeForMohbad #WeGetCoconutHead

