Mohbad’s father angry late singer bought properties in son’s name —Actress Iyabo Ojo

Popular Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has told those who care to listen that the family of late singer, Mohbad is torn apart over the inheritance of the late singer’s property.

Iyabo Ojo who made the disclosure during an interview with media personality, Daddy Freeze said that Mr James Aloba, the father of Mohbad, is aggrieved because his late son bought some property in the name of his six-month-old son, Liam.

The actress said that she smelt a rat when Mr Aloba questioned why Mohbad would buy a property in his son, Liam’s name.

She said, “I’ve spoken to Mohbad’s wife. I’ve spoken to Mohbad’s mum. And Mohbad’s dad also called me and told me some things. From what Mohbad’s dad said I know that there’s an issue going on between the dad and the wife’s family.

“He said he would like me to ask Mohbad’s wife’s mother some questions which are personal family questions. Most of it is based on properties and money. And one of them was like… He said to me, ‘I bought my own property with my name so why will Mohbad buy his own property in his son’s name?’ Don’t I think it was shady?

“There’s a property that Mohbad bought in his son’s name.” Iyabo Ojo added.

