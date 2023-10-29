Naira Marley’s sister, Subomi, slams prolonged detention of artiste, says it’s ‘violation of rights’

Shubomi Shubomi, the sister of troubled musician Naira Marley, on Saturday, said her brother’s arrest was a breach of his human rights and expressed outrage over it.

Earlier this month, the Police secured an order from a Magistrate Court in the Yaba region of Lagos State remanding Sam Larry and Naira Marley in detention while they conduct an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s death.

This came after a lot of Nigerians demanded justice for the late Mohbad, following the singer’s death under controversial circumstances and several accusations leveled against his former boss, Naira Marley, for bullying him repeatedly.

However, Shubomi bemoaned in a post on Instagram that Naira Marley had been detained for about 30 days without being charged, even though he had voluntarily returned to the nation.

READ ALSO:Court asks EFCC to produce Naira Marley for alleged internet fraud trial

She also asserted that the singer’s incarceration was necessary to placate the online community.

“If you have evidence against him for anything he’s been accused of charge him! But if you don’t release him. It shouldn’t take this long for the investigation to be done.”

“We all want the truth! We all want justice. What is the delay? We’ve already lost one person, trying to lynch another is not going to bring about justice😔”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now