Mohbad: Police releases Sam Larry, Naira Marley after weeks in custody
The Lagos State Police Command has released the duo of singer Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley and Balogun Samson known as Sam Larry from custody.
The two men were released on Friday after they perfected their bail conditions.
Justice Adeola Olatunbosun of the Lagos State Magistrates Court, Yaba, on November 6 granted Naira Marley and Sam Larry bail in the sum of N20 million with three sureties in like sum.
The magistrate also ordered the defendants to surrender their passports and make weekly appearances at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Panti, Yaba.
The duo were arrested in connection with the death of singer Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad.
Mohbad died in a mysterious circumstance on September 12.
The police arrested Sam Larry on September 29 and Marley on October 4.
The command spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the release of the development in a terse statement on Friday evening.
He wrote: “Naira Marley and Sammy Larry, having met their bail conditions, have been released.”
