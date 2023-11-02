Actress Iyabo Ojo accuses Naira Marley of lacing her children’s food with illicit drugs

Popular Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has accused street hop singer Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley of lacing her children’s food with illicit drugs when they visited him.

The sultry thespian who made the claim in a video shared on her Instagram page said that she has witnesses to back up the allegations she made against Naira Marley.

Iyabo Ojo who made the allegation while talking about the ongoing move to get justice for the late Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad said that Naira Marley is not the kind of person she can support.

READ ALSO: Mohbad’s father angry late singer bought properties in son’s name —Actress Iyabo Ojo

“Is it that same Naira Marley that I thought was a sensible person? When my children go to his house, he would be giving them drugs to take. He put it in their food and drink. Is it that kind of person you want me to support?”

The mother of two further stated in the video that she has intentions to charge him to court for what he did to her kids and she has people who are willing to testify in court.

“The Naira Marley and Sam Larry that you’re supporting have plenty of cases to answer. When my children went to his house, he spiked their drinks with drugs, which two or three people have testified that they were there. I haven’t even started, after the government’s case is done with him I’d bring mine up, let’s take it one at a time.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now