SocialMediaTrends: Tonto Dike, Iyabo Ojo under fire for recording Mohbad’s casket

Plans to give the late singer, Mohbad a respectable burial are in progress as Nigerians wait to learn the results of the autopsy.

Iyabo Ojo and Tonto Dikeh, two prominent Nigerian actors, are organising Mohbad’s burial services and leading the #JusticeforMohbad cause.

Iyabo hinted about their preparations for Mohbad’s burial on her official Instagram profile on Thursday.

The short video footage showed Iyabo and Tonto visiting the Ebony Vault funeral home in Ikoyi, Lagos, to buy a casket for the deceased musician.

They received a free casket, a free hall, a significant discount on the vault, free pallbearers, free horn men, two fresh wreaths, two wreath bearers, and a horse-drawn vehicle, according to the movie star.

Iyabo, in a live video, also noted that they were making a lot of progress as regards the burial, and the recording aims to let the public know their plans.

“We want to check the casket out, and like we promised, we will carry you guys along. So, you guys can follow us and check the casket together,” she said.

Iyabo also disclosed that Mohbad’s family would fix a burial date and announce when the police would release his body to them.

“We do not want it to be that by the time we are ready to bury him, we will start running helter-skelter. The body is still with them (the police); no date is yet fixed for his final burial,” she said.

The actress also said they were still seeking justice for Mohbad while they await the police to get back to them on the autopsy result.

“So, guys, we are done preparing for where Mohbad will be buried, but this does not mean we are done fighting for justice. Everybody is a suspect. Everybody around him is a suspect.”

She noted that she and her colleague, Tonto, are trying to help the family so that he can finally rest by the time they finish the autopsy.

“Investigation is ongoing, and the police are still doing their part. We are not relenting. Mohbad must get justice. No distraction. He must get justice,” Iyabo added.

However, Nigerians reacted to the video; many found the content too sensitive to be recorded and have trolled both actors for recording their purchase of Mohbad’s casket.

Here are a few reactions from X (formerly Twitter):

Opinions

