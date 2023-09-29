SocialMediaTrends: Tonto Dike, Iyabo Ojo under fire for recording Mohbad’s casket

Plans to give the late singer, Mohbad a respectable burial are in progress as Nigerians wait to learn the results of the autopsy.

Iyabo Ojo and Tonto Dikeh, two prominent Nigerian actors, are organising Mohbad’s burial services and leading the #JusticeforMohbad cause.

Iyabo hinted about their preparations for Mohbad’s burial on her official Instagram profile on Thursday.

The short video footage showed Iyabo and Tonto visiting the Ebony Vault funeral home in Ikoyi, Lagos, to buy a casket for the deceased musician.

They received a free casket, a free hall, a significant discount on the vault, free pallbearers, free horn men, two fresh wreaths, two wreath bearers, and a horse-drawn vehicle, according to the movie star.

Iyabo, in a live video, also noted that they were making a lot of progress as regards the burial, and the recording aims to let the public know their plans.

“We want to check the casket out, and like we promised, we will carry you guys along. So, you guys can follow us and check the casket together,” she said.

Iyabo also disclosed that Mohbad’s family would fix a burial date and announce when the police would release his body to them.

“We do not want it to be that by the time we are ready to bury him, we will start running helter-skelter. The body is still with them (the police); no date is yet fixed for his final burial,” she said.

The actress also said they were still seeking justice for Mohbad while they await the police to get back to them on the autopsy result.

“So, guys, we are done preparing for where Mohbad will be buried, but this does not mean we are done fighting for justice. Everybody is a suspect. Everybody around him is a suspect.”

She noted that she and her colleague, Tonto, are trying to help the family so that he can finally rest by the time they finish the autopsy.

“Investigation is ongoing, and the police are still doing their part. We are not relenting. Mohbad must get justice. No distraction. He must get justice,” Iyabo added.

However, Nigerians reacted to the video; many found the content too sensitive to be recorded and have trolled both actors for recording their purchase of Mohbad’s casket.

Here are a few reactions from X (formerly Twitter):

After I saw that video of Iyabo Ojo and Tonto Dike, I remembered this thread. People don’t get it. Or maybe we should blame social media. But social media is only a tool, human beings are custodians. The tool should never control its custodian. Take charge, people. 🙏🏿 https://t.co/c3hLe5dd0Z — Motolani 'Idan' Alake (@OneMotolani) September 29, 2023

In Yorubaland when a child die young it is called Oku Ofo and doing burial or any form of celebration for that type of child is prohibited and a taboo, Iyabo Ojo being a Yoruba woman should know and understand this, free hall, free pall bearers, free horns men, fresh wreaths,… — OMOTAYO Of Lagos 💥 (@Tee_Classiquem1) September 28, 2023

Everything about Mohbad’s death has been publicized.

Iyabo Ojo was on IG live when she visited DJ splash, same when she visited Mohbad’s mother. She has been doing videos to carry everybody along since his death But a video at Ebony vault is where y’all draw the line 😊 — Big Uncle (@Usmanashafe) September 29, 2023

U pple are calling tonto dikeh and iyabo ojo clout chasers?

Honestly some of u are so miserable that u will take it out on anyone when people can't appreciate the good that Tonto Dikeh and Iyabo Ojo are doing for Mohbad. They went out of their way to get a better, more deserving… — EdoQueen🌹 (@EdoVibeQueen) September 28, 2023

Tonto Dikeh and Iyabo Ojo are getting another casket for Mohbad’s funeral. Is this actually necessary? pic.twitter.com/bFD6b3cGXn — big timz 🦅 (@timiPR) September 28, 2023

I think those of you complaining and shouting eye service clout chasers should actually go and take over from iyabo ojo and tonto dike. Let's see what y'all can do. Awon AFFUGM. — MA degree holder's club💉💊🛡️🐺🐺 (@nurse_temmy) September 28, 2023

