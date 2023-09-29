Man reportedly arrested over Tupac Shakur’s murder 27 years after

Police operatives in the United States have reportedly arrested a man concerning the murder of music star, Tupac Amaru Shakur aka 2Pac, 27 years ago.

The rapper was shot dead by a mysterious man in Las Vegas on September 13, 1996.

Police sources told journalists the man was arrested on Friday morning over the artiste’s death.

Shakur, 25 at the time of his death, was widely considered one of the most influential and successful rappers ever.

He was among the best-selling music artistes, having sold over 75 million records worldwide.

