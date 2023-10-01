Ilebaye wins BBNaija All-Stars edition, takes home N120m cash prize

A 22-year-old housemate, Ilebaye Odiniya, on Sunday, won this year’s Big Brother Naija reality television show tagged: “All-Stars Edition.”

She took home a cash prize of N120 million, an SUV, and other incentives for her efforts in the house.

Ilebaye brushed aside competition from the 2019 winner of the contest, Mercy Eke, who finished in second position at the end of the three-month show.

Cynthia Nwadiora aka Cee finished in third position.

The eighth edition of the reality show started on July 23 with 20 housemates before the list was gradually whittled down to the top three on Sunday.

