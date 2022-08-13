BBNaija: Level 2 housemates win presentation. Four other stories from week 3

Despite losing three housemates to disqualification and elimination on Sunday, August 7, Level 2 housemates emerged victorious in the wager presentation that took place on Friday night.

The task saw the housemates design Gen-Z inspired outfits.

Biggie, the coordinator of the show, announced this upon completion of the challenge as he rewarded each housemate in the Trenches house 1,500 pocket naira, to be used to purchase their needs in the house.

According to Biggie, the housemates were assessed based on their level of creativity, innovation and quality of presentation.

The winning housemates were Groovy, Ilebaye, Bryann, Amaka, Phyna, Modella, Pharmsavi, Kess, Khalid, Daniella and Chizzy.

The housemates from the two level houses were given African fabrics a week ago to individually make different African styles, using their bare hands with needle and thread, these attires were used for a fashion show.

At the end of the fashion show presentation, Biggie commended Hermes, Phyna, Allyson, Chichi and Modella for creating beautifully made attires.

Doyin breaks down in front of Biggie following elimination of Cyph, Beauty

During a heart-to-heart conversation between Doyin and Biggie on Tuesday afternoon, Doyin revealed she was shocked at the elimination of her close friend, Beauty and her ‘supposed’ boyfriend, Cyph from the Big Brother Naija Level Up competition.

Doyin shed uncontrollable tears as she spoke with the competition’s convener.

The level one housemate tearfully shared with Big Brother how hard she took the news on Monday.

It would be recalled that Beauty was disqualified from the show after receiving three strikes while Cyph was eliminated alongside Christy O on Sunday night.

Deji subtly informs Doyin ‘he is a fake housemate’

Should Doyin pay close attention to Deji’s subliminal message, she would have understood what Deji meant by ‘I can leave this house at any time, don’t get too close to me’.

Deji was introduced to fans of Big Brother Naija as a fake housemate, this is unbeknown to the other contestants though.

Doyin who has been looking for a relationship in the house made her intention known to Deji, she revealed she is in love with him and would like to enter a ‘ship’ with him.

Deji is apparently one of the most sought-after male housemates this season going by the list of female housemates signaling interest in him.

The fake housemate admitted to Biggie during his Tuesday diary session, that Doyin, Chichi and Chomzy have attempted to shoot their shot. He interestingly ignored Allysyn who has been quite vocal about her feelings for him albeit to her pals Diana and Doyin.

Watch the segment below.

Doyin and allyson are on a mission to get Deji . May the best housemates wins #Bbnaija #BBNaijaS7 pic.twitter.com/vQ3aPdMeXr — Bigbrother season 7 updates(H TV) (@Reetweetin) August 11, 2022

Ilebaye shuts down relationship talk with Bryann

Ilebaye on Tuesday issued a stern warning to fellow housemate, Bryann.

The housemate entered an argument with Bryann after she heard he’s been telling some housemates they are in a relationship.

Ilebaye warned Bryann to stay away from her, adding that she does not need a relationship or friendship with him.

She said:

“I don’t even like you, please don’t ever tell anybody we are dating.

“Nobody should involve me in any shop with him.

Stay away from me. I don’t want anything to do with you.

Read also: BBNaija Level Up: Five talking points from week 2

“Relationship or friendships are not by force in this life.”

However, Bryann on the other hand, said his statement to some housemates that they were dating was for catching cruise and nothing serious.

Watch the moment below.

Guess that's it for Bryann and Ilebaye 💔💔 Catch #BBNaija Live 24/7 on Showmax: https://t.co/li4pOXbIYW pic.twitter.com/YiRj7D1PFw — Showmax Naija (@ShowmaxNG) August 9, 2022

#BringBackBeauty: Fans of disqualified BBNaija contestant stage protest in Lagos

Fans of disqualified Big Brother Naija housemate, Beauty Tukura decided to take to the streets to demand that she be brought back to the show.

The hashtag, #BringBackBeauty was first used on the microblogging site, Twitter by fans of the now disqualified Big Brother Naija contestant.

Beauty was punished for an altercation during Saturday’s party with Groovy.

In protest over how the former housemate was kicked out from the reality TV show, young fans of Beauty, on Thursday, stormed the streets of Lagos with banners bearing the inscription, “We want Big Brother housemate, beauty back at the house.”

Here is how Nigerians reacted to the protest.

The only reason Beauty may not be brought back is that If they do it, next yr someone else would get disqualified on purpose knowing fans would trend tags and protest for them to be brought back. The strike function would turn useless and one can get away with anything.#bbnaija — PEARL⚪️ (@EccentricPearll) August 12, 2022

Biggie is having a hard day😂😂 beauty's fans want to protest so that they bring their fave back to the house and the boys in the trenches are giving him all the reasons not to try it😂😂 #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/wIu3VKkS1P — Rhey the cook🍲🍝🥂🍽🇺🇬🇺🇬 (@MugerwaRhey) August 8, 2022

Have Beauty fans gone to protest at Illupeju? — Chi (@Chii_dollars) August 12, 2022

Beauty fans, organise small protest infront of multichoice office and go and beg them I will be giving moral support from my couch#BringBackBeauty groovy — Tesha P (ArsenalBae) (@TeshaP05) August 11, 2022

can beauty fans relax, she’s possibly not coming back 😭 protests and petitions? really???? — C💕 (@rechiisbae) August 9, 2022

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now