Ilebaye, Khalid evicted from Big Brother Naija

Two housemates, Ilebaye and Khalid, were evicted from the ongoing Big Brother Naija Season Seven on Sunday.

The development brought to four the number of housemates that had been evicted from the house since the reality show began about two weeks ago.

The duo of Christy O and Cyph were evicted from the house last week

Their eviction followed the disqualification of another housemate, Beauty Tukura, for breaking the house rules.

Ilebaye and Khalid were immediately ushered out of the house after the announcement by the show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

Sunday’s live eviction show featured electrifying performances from Mavin’s Crayon and Magixx.

