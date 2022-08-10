Entertainment
Christy O addresses fans days after eviction from Big Brother Naija
Christy O, one of the evicted Big Brother Naija Level Up housemates, has addressed her followers on social media several days after she exited the competition.
The housemate was evicted from the reality show alongside Cyph last Sunday.
She refused to appear on stage before the programme anchor, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu after her eviction was announced.
Read also:Disqualified BBN housemate, Beauty predicts 5 housemates likely to win Level Up season
Report later emerged that she stayed away from the stage for personal reasons.
Christy O, who took to Instagram on Wednesday, expressed disappointment that she left the show early.
She wrote: “IT’S BEEN A LONG A** DAY….
“INTERVIEWS UPON INTERVIEWS….
“AND ALL THAT EVEN THOUGH I GOT VERY SAD THAT I LEFT EARLY AND I DIDN’T GET TO SHOW YOU GUYS CHRISTY O.”
“TRUST ME THERE IS SO MANY STUFFS THAT I HAVE FOR YOU GUYS. I KNOW I HAVE SEEN A LOT OF INSTA, PEOPLE THAT INSULTS ME, BUT IT’S ALRIGHT THAT’S WHY I WENT FOR THIS INTERVIEWS AND I EXPLAINED CAREFULLY EVERYTHING THAT HAPPENED AND WHY IT HAPPENED. IT WAS SO UNFORTUNATE THAT I LEFT EARLY.”
Watch her speak below.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...