Christy O addresses fans days after eviction from Big Brother Naija

Christy O, one of the evicted Big Brother Naija Level Up housemates, has addressed her followers on social media several days after she exited the competition.

The housemate was evicted from the reality show alongside Cyph last Sunday.

She refused to appear on stage before the programme anchor, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu after her eviction was announced.

Report later emerged that she stayed away from the stage for personal reasons.

Christy O, who took to Instagram on Wednesday, expressed disappointment that she left the show early.

She wrote: “IT’S BEEN A LONG A** DAY….

“INTERVIEWS UPON INTERVIEWS….

“AND ALL THAT EVEN THOUGH I GOT VERY SAD THAT I LEFT EARLY AND I DIDN’T GET TO SHOW YOU GUYS CHRISTY O.”

“TRUST ME THERE IS SO MANY STUFFS THAT I HAVE FOR YOU GUYS. I KNOW I HAVE SEEN A LOT OF INSTA, PEOPLE THAT INSULTS ME, BUT IT’S ALRIGHT THAT’S WHY I WENT FOR THIS INTERVIEWS AND I EXPLAINED CAREFULLY EVERYTHING THAT HAPPENED AND WHY IT HAPPENED. IT WAS SO UNFORTUNATE THAT I LEFT EARLY.”

Watch her speak below.

