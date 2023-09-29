Mohbad: Police arrests Sam Larry in Lagos

Police operatives in Lagos have arrested a music promoter, Balogun Olamilekan Eletu aka Sam Larry, in connection with the death of singer Ilerioluwa Aloba popularly known as Mohbad.

Sam Larry and singer Azeez Adeshina Fashola aka Naira Marley are persons of interest in the death of the 27-year-old artiste.

Mohbad died on September 12 and was buried the following day at a cemetery in the Ikorodu area of the state.

The coroner inquest into his death will begin on Friday.

The state police command confirmed the development in a short statement posted on its X platform, formerly Twitter, on Thursday night.

“Balogun Olamilekan Eletu aka Sam Larry is now in our custody. He is currently assisting with the ongoing investigation,” the police wrote.

