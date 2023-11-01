Pinnick slams Davido with N2.3bn suit

The organisers of the annual ‘Warri Again Concert’, Brownhill Investments Company Limited, have slammed Afrobeats singer, Davido, with a N2.3bn suit over his alleged breach of contract between them.

The company is owned by a former President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick.

It filed the suit marked EHC/183/2023 before the Delta State High Court in Effurun.

The company, through its lawyer, Kelechi Onwuegbuchulem, is asking the court to award N2bn as general damages against Davido and his his music label, Davido Music Worldwide Limited.

The claimant is praying the court to award against Davido the sum of N150m as legal and professional fees and an additional sum of N30m as the cost of filing the suit.

The claimant also wants the court to order the DMW Boss “to tender a public apology on all the 1st defendant’s social media accounts/handles and in two national daily newspapers for four consecutive days, to the claimant and attendees.”

The claimant in a statement had narrated that in early 2023, Davido approached Pinnick at the Abuja Airport and asked to be a part of the 19th edition of the ‘Warri Again Concert’ event to be held on October 6, 2023.

The claimant noted that Pinnick was hesitant to honour the request, but eventually did as they agreed to pay Davido N70m to perform at the event.

It said afterwards the sum of US$94,500.00 (an equivalent of N70m) was paid on April 6, 2023, and the same was duly acknowledged by the defendants.

According to the claimant, Davido did videos to promote the event ahead of time, but failed to show up on the day of the event.

The claimant went further to note that it spent heavily on print and social media adverts and promotions for the event.

It added that on September 29, 2023, which was exactly a week before the date of the event, a formal letter of reminder was sent to Davido in respect of the event

It stated that the letter contained the flight itinerary of the private jet chartered to personally convey him and his team to and from Warri, Delta State for the event, thereby incurring additional expenses of $18,000.

It said all attempts to reach Davido and his team on the day of the event, October 6, 2023, proved abortive

It said that it kept the private jet chartered to convey Davido and his team to Warri at the Airport in Lagos on standby should they eventually show up.

Hence, Pinnick’s company is asking for the payment of $94,500 as full payment for engaging the services of Davido.

