Chef Hilda Bassey opens up about being disowned by her father

The current holder of the Guinness World Record for marathon cooking (Cook-athon), Hilda Bassey has opened up about being disowned by her father.

The restaurateur who shared her story on the latest episode of the ‘Tea with Tay’ podcast hosted by Taymesan Emmanuel said that she had a strained relationship with her father, Effiong Bassey Edem, after he disowned her and her elder brother.

Hilda Bassey said that a heated argument between her father and her mother had an influence on the children as her father’s unexpected departure hurt her the most, especially since she and her older brother, Gabriel, were about to end their undergraduate studies.

She said; “For me, I will say one of the biggest issues was when he abandoned me. He did not abandon me on set. I think that he was present for us to some extent. But when it dawned on me, it was when my father and mom had issues. It was more profound for me because I was in 300 level second semester in University.”

“I pretty much remember our conversation between me and my father on one matriculation day. I was like, you did not bring food for me and his response was like, ‘Who’s your dad?’. It later dawned on me years after that he was not actually joking…..”

