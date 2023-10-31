Family shares update on health condition of ailing actor Mr Ibu

The family of comic John Okafor popularly known in movie circles as Mr Ibu has taken to social media to share an update on the health condition of the ailing actor.

In a message shared on the official Instagram page of the actor, the family informed that Mr Ibu has so far gone through five successful surgeries and is still recuperating in the Intensive Care Unit.

The family also shared that Mr Ibu is immensely grateful and thankful for all the donations made to his account to ensure that he gets the best medical treatment for his condition.

READ ALSO:Actor Mr Ibu risks losing his leg, seeks help from Nigerians on hospital bed

The message reads thus in full; ”We want to thank God and most especially the General public for their support, encouragement, and prayers doing this trying period for our dad.

‘‘We called on Good Nigerians and we are very grateful for the response in every aspect, most especially the donations, it came in very timely and very helpful.

‘‘So far daddy has gone through 5 succesful surgeries, and he is still recovering in the ICU. Daddy is immensely grateful and we are thankful to the general public during this phase of our lives. We appreciate all the donations made to this account, and soon as daddy is better he will personally acknowledge all donations respectively !

‘‘We are still counting on all your prayers and unwavering support as we pray he gets stabilized quickly to enable us to fly him abroad for further advanced treatment.. The John Okafor family is grateful to all Nigerians.” The message concluded.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now