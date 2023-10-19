Entertainment
Peter Okoye drums support for bedridden Nollywood actor Mr Ibu
Peter Okoye aka Mr P, one-half of reunited music group, P Square has taken to social media to drum up support for bedridden Nollywood actor John Okafor popularly known as Mr Ibu.
Recall that the comic actor was captured in a video posted on social media seeking help from the public as he is currently battling an ailment that may cost him his leg.
The thespian in a video posted on his Instagram page on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, explained that he had been ill for weeks and he is not responding to treatment.
Mr Ibu said that the medical doctors have said that if they exhaust the options they have, they might resort to cutting off his leg if he is unable to receive proper treatment.
READ ALSO:Actor Mr Ibu risks losing his leg, seeks help from Nigerians on hospital bed
While reacting to the distress call made by the actor, Peter Okoye said that it is time people start to appreciate him as an actor for bringing joy to their TV screens.
Peter Okoye quipped in his post that Mr Ibu needs our help as he goes through his medical challenge and also added that our Nollywood legends deserve a better life.
He wrote; “Our very own @realmribu (John Okafor) needs our help as he goes through a medical challenge. Our Nollywood legends deserve better, it is time for we the people to show him love for bringing joy to our screens all these years.
’’I am pledging my support for him 100%. My dear colleagues, friends, family, and fans pls support him in any little way you can!
‘‘He needs our prayers and financial support in this challenging time. Praying for his speedy recovery. May God heal you permanently our dear veteran.’’ Peter Okoye added.
