Peter Okoye reveals why he regrets not playing professional football

Peter Okoye (aka Mr P), one-half of the reunited music group P Square has revealed that he regrets not pursuing his dream of playing professional football.

The artiste who opened up in a post on social media said that he originally intended to become a professional footballer but eventually found fame with music.

Mr P who made the revelation in a post on his Twitter page noted however, that he is proud of what he has achieved as a musician but he regrets not venturing into professional soccer.

“Was supposed to be a Soccer Player or a professional footballer. But today I am grateful to be a professional and successful Musician/Artiste.

‘‘When life changes the direction of your future, it might be fun to see where those new horizons take you. But l still wished I was playing football though. God bless us all in all we do”, he wrote.

