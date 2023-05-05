Actress Georgina Onuoha taunts Ekweremadus after organ harvesting conviction

Nollywood actress Georgina Onuoha has reacted to the sentencing of former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, for organ harvesting by a court in the United Kingdom.

Central Criminal Court in London on Friday sentenced Ekweremadu to nine years and eight months in prison for spearheading the move to bring a Lagos market trader to the UK to harvest his kidney.

Ekweremadu’s wife was sentenced to four years in prison while the family’s doctor, Obinna Obeta, got 10 years jail sentence after the court found that he targeted the “young, poor and vulnerable” kidney donor.

Onouha, who reacted to the ruling on her social media page, said the couple deserved the punishment.

She warned Nigerian elites not to take advantage of anyone because of their position in society.

The actress wrote: ‘‘And let the choir say Amen. Serves them right. Do not take advantage of anyone because you are in a place of power. Dear Nigerian doctors, nurses, and caregivers, do not sacrifice your licenses for anyone let alone Nigerian politicians who deliberately neglect our healthcare system back home but can rush overseas to be treated by the same Nigerian clinicians they treat poorly back home. As for the ex-senator, I hope they can extend his imprisonment.

“This same man was given millions if not billions to build hospitals back home in his state, he embezzled it. As for their daughter, I wish her well and good health. If she was better advised I’m sure she would have made a different choice. If you speak up and ask for help, I’m sure someone somewhere would have helped her out. Best of luck young woman and I pray God sends you help and healing.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now