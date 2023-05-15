SEUN KUTI: Peter Okoye slams police PRO, Hundeyin, for being mute over threat on Igbos during elections

Paul Okoye, one-half of reunited music group, P Square has taken a swipe at Lagos police spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin who cautioned him after he appealed to the Nigeria Police Force to temper justice with mercy on Seun Kuti who assaulted a police officer.

Recall that Paul Okoye had earlier taken to his Twitter page to appeal to the police to temper justice with mercy concerning Seun Kuti’s assault case against a police officer.

In his reaction to the appeal by Paul Okoye who had an online fight with Seun earlier in the year, over a comment Seun made about Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, SP Benjamin Hundeyin told Peter Okoye that the police do not give justice but the court and also asked him to redirect his appeal to the judiciary.

‘‘Just in case you didn’t know or have forgotten, we don’t give justice. The court does! You might want to redirect this to the judiciary. You are welcome,’’ SP Hundeyin wrote in reply to the musician.

READ ALSO:IGP orders Seun Kuti’s arrest for alleged assault of police officer

Peter Okoye has now replied to SP Benjamin Hundeyin on social media saying that the world still remembers how he (Hundeyin) was silent when the Igbos were threatened during the general elections.

He wrote; ‘‘Wow! You were so quick to respond. Just in case you didn’t know, we haven’t forgotten how mute you were during the elections concerning the whole threat on Igbos in Lagos.

‘‘We are watching and the world is watching. We go all dey alright las las!’’

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now