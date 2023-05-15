Entertainment
Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci, breaks Guinness World Record for cooking
Nigerian celebrity chef, Hilda Effiong Bassey, popularly called Hilda Baci, has broken the current Guinness World Record for the “longest cooking marathon by an individual.”
The 27-year-old Akwa Ibom State born Hilda broke the record which was previously held by Indian chef, Lata Tondon, who set the record at 87 hours, 45 minutes and 00 seconds, after she clocked 87 hours and 50 minutes on Monday morning at 7:45 am.
She is currently on her way to set her own record and hopes to end the ‘cookathon’ later today at 4:00pm.
Popularly called the “Nigerian Jollof Queen,” she started the competition on Thursday at 4 p.m. and has been hailed for her resilience by many Nigerians including former Akwa Ibom Governor, Godswill Akpabio and Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu who visited her on Sunday to cheer her on, and give her moral support.
Read Also: Hilda Baci: List of celebs, politicians who visited, cheered Nigerian record-breaking chef
If the record is certified by the Guinness World Records, Baci will top the current world record holder, Tondon, who achieved the feat in 2019 for a record-breaking uninterrupted cooking.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
A tale of Kwara public school where pupils learn under the tree without chalkboards
“You cannot make people learn. You can only provide the right conditions for learning to happen.” – Vince Gowmon But...
SPECIAL REPORT: Indiscriminate waste dumps, open defecation pose threat of epidemic in Kwara as govt slow to act
Forty three-year-old Bilikis Abdulrahman covered her pineapple fruit she is selling inside a white bucket container. This, she does to...
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...