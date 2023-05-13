IGP orders Seun Kuti’s arrest for alleged assault of police officer

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the arrest of Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti, for allegedly assaulting a police officer in Lagos State.

Kuti was caught on a viral video assaulting a police officer in a major part of Lagos.

In a statement issued on Saturday night by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adéjọbí, the IGP also ordered a full investigation into the causes of the incident and immediate prosecution of the artiste.

The statement read: “The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has ordered the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command to arrest Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti, who was captured on video assaulting a police officer in uniform.

“The IGP has equally ordered a speedy and full investigation into the remote and immediate cause(s) of the assault and prosecution of the suspect accordingly.

“He assures Nigerians that acts of contempt/disdain for symbols of authority will not be tolerated while offenders of such hideous crimes will be surely brought to book.”

But the Afrobeat star has defended his action.

In a post on his Instagram page on Saturday, Kuti accused the police officer of attempted murder.

“He tried to kill me and my family. I have the proof but I no dey chase clout.

“He has apologised and I have agreed not to press charges,” the singer wrote.

