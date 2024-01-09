BBC EXPOSÉ: Seun Kuti says TB Joshua no different from many other ‘men of God’

Seun Kuti, scion of Afrobeat legend Fela Anikulapo Kuti has reacted to the incriminating BBC documentary about late founder Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), TB Joshua.

The BBC in the highly controversial and damning documentary on the late TB Joshua, accused him of various crimes, including rape against some members.

While reacting to the documentary by the BBC on TB Joshua in a video shared on his Instagram page, the Afrobeat singer said that the late clergyman is not different from many other pastors in Nigeria.

Seun said many men of God open church mainly to have s3x with women and he also noted that this is why he admires his late father, Fela Anikulapo Kuti.

He said his father was a priest and loves s3x openly. He added that his father didn’t hide it, like pastors do.

“Why you men are wicked is because you want to fuck and still be claiming sainthood,” Seun said.

“You want to be f***ing and be telling everybody else not to f***. That’s your problem, it’s your hypocrisy,” he added.

