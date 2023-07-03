Magistrate’s absence stalls Seun Kuti’s trial

The trial of Afrobeat musician Seun Kuti has been further delayed by the absence of Chief Magistrate Adeola Olatunbosun of the Yaba Magistrates’ court.

In the absence of the chief magistrate, Olatunbosun, the registrar, Mr. Babalola, postponed the case till September 27, 2023, so that the proceedings may continue.

Magistrate Olatunbosun reportedly returned from administrative leave today, which is why she wasn’t present in court.

The Afrobeat musician had been charged by the Lagos State Police Command on May 16, 2023.

The defendant was charged with assault on a police officer, an offence contrary to Section 356 of the Nigerian Criminal Code Act.

In the meantime, on May 24, Magistrate Olatunbosun ruled that the police could not be both the complainant and the case’s prosecutor. She then asked for the DPP’s opinion on whether to pursue the case.

She said, “I need the advice of the DPP to know whether he should be prosecuted or not.”

She thus adjourned the case till July 3, 2023, for the DPP’s advice.

However, today the case was further adjourned for the continuation of proceeding following the absence of Magistrate Olatunbosun.

