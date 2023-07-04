Niyola drowns in tears amid cheating allegations with Banky W (Video)

Former Empire Mates Entertainment signee Niyola has stirred emotions online after she was captured in a video shedding tears while singing along to a track in the background of the video recording.

Recall that controversial blogger, Gistlover, in a report last week revealed that Banky W had been cheating on his wife, Adesua Etomi, with his side chick, Niyola.

The report claimed that Banky W and Niyola (who is said to be pregnant for him) have been seeing each other for years as she shuttles between the United States and Nigeria.

Niyola has now stirred reactions online with the new video online as she was captured remixing a song that she shared with her devoted fanbase while committing her life to God.

