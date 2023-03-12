Six Nollywood stars who joined 2023 political race

Nigeria’s political terrain in the past few years has witnessed a pleasant transition with the transformation of several celebrities and Nollywood artists delving into politics, and doing quite well in the terrain.

Some of them became politicians out of necessity as they were appointed into positions or invited to become part of governance by either their state governors or other political stakeholders.

Though many of those appointments were seen by Nigerians as some form of compensation or a means of expanding their base by the politicians, the involvement of celebrities in politics has continued to grow over the years with lots of them going into mainstream politics, contesting for political positions and winning seats in their various constituencies.

They practically moved from being mere appointees to becoming key players in the political terrain.

From the likes of Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD), Kate Henshaw, Bob-Manuel Udokwu, Hilda Dokubo, Kenneth Okonkwo, Kanayo O. Kanayo, Ini Edo, Okey Bakassi, Onyeka Onwenu, Moses Armstrong, Femi Adebayo, Ime Bishop, Mercy Johnson and a host of other actors who were appointed either as Special Advisers, Special Assistants and Commissioners, a new breed of actors have stepped up by putting themselves in the main fray by taking the bull’s horn and contesting for political positions.

Ripples Nigeria takes a look at some Nigerian actors who have made the transition into mainstream politics lately.

Funke Akindele

Funke Akindele stands out as one the new breed politicians who moved seamlessly from the make belief world into a world of political reality.

When the Jenifa’s Diary star announced her aspiration to run for the deputy governor’s position of Lagos State on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) alongside governorship candidate, ​​Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, also known as Jandor, on the 12th of July, 2022, many Nigerians had to do a second take.

But since then, Jennifer, as she is fondly called, has been waxing stronger as she has endeared many, especially the youths and women, to her kind of politics.

According to Akindele, she is in politics to “liberate and improve the well-being of our people, particularly the deprived youth, women and the girl-child.”

Desmond Elliott

Before venturing into politics, Desmond Elliot was one of the most popular actors in Nigeria due to his playboy roles which endeared him to Nigerians, especially the female folks.

So, when he ventured into politics by contesting for a seat in the Lagos State House of Assembly for the Surulere Constituency 1 in 2015, he rode on the wave of his popularity and easily won the seat, moving from a thespian to a lawmaker.

Elliot had focused his campaign on the empowerment of the youth and a proper representation of his people and with his perceived closeness and affinity to the youths, he rode into the house.

In 2019, Desmond once again had a smooth sail back into the Lagos State House of Assembly where he has been an influential member.

He is also gunning for another term in the March 18 Assembly elections but it is left to be seen if he will have another smooth ride.

Tonto Dikeh

Many Nigerians, especially the politically savvy, were taken aback when controversial actress, Tonto Dikeh, was announced as the deputy governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), for Rivers State alongside governorship candidate, Tonte Ibraye.

While many thought she would not be able to do away with her “bad girl” image and concentrate on the task at hand, Tonto has been able to galvanise the youths and women in Rivers to believe in her and her party’s philosophy.

Whether the ADC can win the March 18 governorship election or not depends on how much the people believe in the team and can saddle them with the task of running the affairs of the state.

Olubankole Wellington (Banky W)

Singer and actor, Olubankole Wellington, also known as Banky W, is one of the new breed celebrities who have moved from the kleighlights of the entertainment world into the murky waters of politics.

Banky announced his transition in 2019 when he contested for the House of Representatives seat to represent Eti-Osa Federal Constituency under the Modern Democratic Party (MDP).

He lost in that election but did not allow that to dampen his spirits as he tried yet again in the recently conducted National Assembly elections on the platform of the PDP, but lost to the Labour Party candidate, Thaddeus Attah.

Olumide Oworu

If there is any green horn Nollywood star aiming to break into the political space, that must be Olumide Oworu, popularly known as Tari Johnson for his role in the African Magic sitcom, “The Johnsons”.

Oworu recently declared his intention to challenge his senior colleague, Desmond Elliot, for the Lagos State House of Assembly, Surulere Constituency 1, on the platform of the Labour Party.

The young thespian has so far, been able to sway younger voters as well as garnered a great support base on social media which he believes can help him defeat Elliot.

Hilda Dokubo

Another Nollywood star who has made the transition from the entertainment industry into politics is veteran actress, Hilda Dokubo who has had stints as a Special Assistant and as a Special Adviser in Rivers State before defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party to the Labour Party.

On Thursday, March 9, Dokubo was appointed the Acting Chairman of the Labour Party (LP) in the state following the dissolution of the party’s caretaker committee led by Dienye Pepple on Tuesday.

