Entertainment
Banky W breaks silence on alleged romance with ex-label signee, Niyola (Video)
Nigerian music executive, Bankole Wellington aka Banky W, has responded to allegations that he was cheating on his wife, Adesuwa Etomi.
Banky W’s response comes after controversial blogger, Gistlover, in a report on Saturday revealed that the music executive was cheating on Adesuwa with his former label signee, Niyola.
The report added that Banky W and Niyola who is said to be pregnant for him have been seeing each other for some years as she shuttles between the United States and Nigeria.
Gistlover further alleged that the woman had already aborted two pregnancies for the singer and vowed not to abort the third one.
Bank W, who addressed a congregation at the Waterbrooks Church in Lagos on Sunday, said the rumours were orchestrated by satanic elements determined to stop the members from listening to his Sunday sermon.
He said: “The devil really didn’t want you to hear this message. In fact, he didn’t want us to enter into this series at all.
‘‘There was an attack at the beginning, but here we are. But the devil is a liar. And God is in control.”
The singer also praised his wife for supporting him all these years.
“If I don’t thank God for anything in my life, I thank God for this woman, “he added, pointing at Adesua.
Embed Twitter video below;
🥺😍🥺😍🥺😍
"If I don't thank God for anything in my life, I thank God for this woman"
– Banky W pic.twitter.com/zPgTrGSqa5
— 🐬 @𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗷𝗼𝗯𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗯𝗼𝘆 (@OneJoblessBoy) June 25, 2023
