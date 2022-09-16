Banky W, Adesua Etomi unveil son’s identity

Nigerian entertainers, Banky Wellington aka Banky W, and his wife, Adesua Etomi, on Friday, shared a photo of their son, Hazaiah Olusegun Wellington, on social media.

Banky W, who shared the child’s photo on his Instagram page, said that he is everything they had prayed for.



In the caption, he wrote: “My baby had our baby and he’s everything we prayed for… Hazaiah Olusegun “Champ” Wellington. God is good. Thank you, Jesus. The End.”

Banky W and Adesua Etomi welcomed their son to the world in January 2021.

