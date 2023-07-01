Label signee, Niyola reacts to allegations of illicit affair with Banky W

The former Empire Mates Entertainment (EME) signee, Niyola has reacted to claims on her illicit affair with popular singer Bankole Wellington aka Banky W.

The controversial blogger, Gistlover, in a report last week revealed that Banky W had been cheating on his wife, Adesua Etomi, with his side chick, Niyola.

The report claimed that Banky W and Niyola (who is said to be pregnant for him) have been seeing each other for years as she shuttles between the United States and Nigeria.

The lady, who reacted to the report in post on her Instagram page on Friday, said: “Apostles train, equip and send. Don’t expect potlucks and hugs, expect battle plans and war zones.”

