American supermodel, Naomi Campbell, welcomes her second child at 53

American supermodel, Naomi Campbell, has given birth to her second child at the age of 53.

The star model announced the arrival of the baby boy on her Instagram page on Thursday and shared a photo of her holding the newborn.

She wrote: “My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence.

“A True Gift from God – blessed! It’s never too late to become a mother.”

Campbell, who is the host of the reality competition series “The Face” had May 2021, introduced her first child on Instagram, followed by the cover of British Vogue, saying the child, a girl, was not adopted.

“She’s my child,” the model said at the time to douse speculations that she adopted the baby.

