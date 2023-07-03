Tonto Dikeh shares worrying cryptic post on her Instagram page

Controversial Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has sent scores of her fans into a state of worry after she penned a troubling cryptic message on her verified Instagram page.

The mother of one in a post on her Instastory on Sunday said that if she passes away unexpectedly, people should remind her kids anytime they see them about how much she loves them.

Tonto Dike who was the deputy governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) before stepping down said that is her last wish before she transits to the great beyond.

‘’If I pass unexpectedly, remind my kids every time you see them how much I love them, and how I would do anything in the world for them. This is all I want.

