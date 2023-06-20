Tonto Dikeh reacts to Yvonne Nelson’s allegation that she slept with Iyanya

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has replied to her Ghanaian counterpart Yvonne Nelson who claimed that her ex-boyfriend Iyanya was sleeping with her (Tonto) while they were still dating.

Recall that Yvonne Nelson made the allegation in her book ‘I Am Not Yvonne Nelson’ stating that each time she left Iyanya after visiting him in Nigeria, Tonto Dikeh would visit and sometimes sleep over with him.

She also said that she believed that Iyanya’s escapades with Tonto Dikeh was not an isolated incident as she also got wind of his romps with his female crew members.

The claim made by Yvonne Nelson was refuted by controversial blogger Stella Dimoko Korkus who said in a post on Instagram that her book is a lie from the pit of hell.

Stella wrote thus on Instagram; “Dear Yvonne…

Your book is a lie from the pit of hell!

There was never a time that TONTO dated Iyanya like you claimed in that figment of imagination you call a book.

‘‘It’s been a long time and it’s a pity you targeted Naija celebs in your book but hey we all know doing what you have done is the fastest way to relaunch a sleeping career.

’’TONTO nah drama queen so u r banking on her response so that your book go sell out? I pray she ignores u totally and I pity those buying that compilation of fabricated lies.

’’Since you decided to go down memory lane, I hope say u include for the book say nah your ex friend husband u pass back go born pikin for? I hope say u add am and explain for the book why you thief the man even though say Una don scatter..

‘‘You Dey talk about cheating but forget say u sef cheat on the guy..

”Once again I say it with my full chest that TONTO and Iyanya were just friendly and did not date but if you insist make u show us photo of dem two for bed Dey nack cos u must hold evidence for hand before u go print nonsense Dey sell….

‘‘I did my investigation years back after the twitter brouhaha and I am doing this to set the records correctly. Abeg, Don’t export your lies from Ghana into naija please!

’’Iyanya please don’t bother with another response na traffic to sell book she Dey find!

‘‘God abeg!.” The blogger added.

However, Tonto Dikeh, who has maintained an unusually quiet stance despite the weight of the allegation against her, simply liked the post shared by Stella Dimoko Korkus in reply to Yvonne Nelson.

