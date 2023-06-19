Actress Yvonne Nelson recounts how rapper Sarkordie impregnated her, forced her to abort baby

Popular Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has recounted how her former boyfriend Sarkordie got her pregnant and forced her to abort the baby despite her refusal.

The thespian who made the revelation in her newly released memoir ‘I Am Not Yvonne Nelson’ said that she had to deal with an unplanned pregnancy and a tough choice of aborting it.

Yvonne Nelson in a chapter of the book titled “A Difficult Decision” also recalled the emotional pain she was made to go through when Sarkordie refused to accept responsibility for the pregnancy.

READ ALSO:Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson says politicians, not Satan responsible for hardship

She stated further that Sarkodie made the decision, which she subsequently acknowledged she regrets, because he refused to be responsible for her child because he had another girlfriend.

“I had gone for a pregnancy test to confirm what becomes the most obvious conclusion for a s3xually active young woman who misses her monthly flow. I was in the company of Karen. And when the test result was ready, I wasn’t strong enough to open it. She did and declared the verdict.

“Charlie, it dey there!” she exclaimed.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now