Entertainment
Actress Yvonne Nelson recounts how rapper Sarkordie impregnated her, forced her to abort baby
Popular Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has recounted how her former boyfriend Sarkordie got her pregnant and forced her to abort the baby despite her refusal.
The thespian who made the revelation in her newly released memoir ‘I Am Not Yvonne Nelson’ said that she had to deal with an unplanned pregnancy and a tough choice of aborting it.
Yvonne Nelson in a chapter of the book titled “A Difficult Decision” also recalled the emotional pain she was made to go through when Sarkordie refused to accept responsibility for the pregnancy.
READ ALSO:Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson says politicians, not Satan responsible for hardship
She stated further that Sarkodie made the decision, which she subsequently acknowledged she regrets, because he refused to be responsible for her child because he had another girlfriend.
“I had gone for a pregnancy test to confirm what becomes the most obvious conclusion for a s3xually active young woman who misses her monthly flow. I was in the company of Karen. And when the test result was ready, I wasn’t strong enough to open it. She did and declared the verdict.
“Charlie, it dey there!” she exclaimed.
