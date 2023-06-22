Rapper Sarkodie replies Yvonne Nelson in cryptic Instagram post (Video)

Ghanaian rapper and songwriter, Michael Owusu Addo popularly known in music circles as Sarkodie has replied to actress Yvonne Nelsonin a cryptic post on his Instagram page.

Recall that the actress in her new book ‘I Am Not Yvonne Nelson’ claimed that Sarkodie got her pregnant sometime in the past and also forced her to abort the pregnancy.

Yvonne also claimed in her controversial book that she had to deal with an unplanned pregnancy and a tough choice of aborting the baby despite her refusal to do so.

The actress also recalled in a chapter in her book titled “A Difficult Decision” where she was made to go through emotional pain when Sarkodie refused to accept responsibility for the pregnancy.

She stated further in her book that Sarkodie made the decision for the baby to be aborted, which she subsequently acknowledged she regrets, because he refused to be responsible for her child because he had another girlfriend at the time.

Sarkodie has now replied to the allegations made by Yvonne Nelson in a cryptic post on his Instagram page borrowing lyrics from Jay Cole’s 2014 hit, “No Role Modelz”.

In the song posted by Sarkodie, the rapper (J.Cole) sends subliminal shots to someone well-known, implying that she is shallow and undeserving of being rescued or saved.

See the Instagram video below;

