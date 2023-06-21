Entertainment
Why I severed ties with my mother – Yvonne Nelson
The popular Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson, has explained why she painfully severed ties with her biological mother, Margareth Glover-Addy.
The thespian, who has ruffled so many feathers over the release of her book: “I Am Not Yvonne Nelson,” said she cut ties with her mother after two failed DNA tests.
She said her mother deliberately kept her father’s identity a secret, leaving her in the dark and forcing her to question her own lineage and her true root.
The actress revealed that the mother gave her two names -Nelson and Ala Adjetey – but after subsequent DNA tests, none turned out to be her father.
Yvonne Nelson said was kicked out of the house by the mother after she refused to disclose the identity of her father.
