I don’t know my biological father, my mother lied to me —Yvonne Nelson

Popular Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has revealed that she does not know who her biological father is and has blamed her mother for lying to her about the real identity of her dad.

Yvonne Nelson revealed in her new book ‘I Am Not Yvonne Nelson’ that it took her nearly five years after her conversation with her mother, to start looking for her father.

She revealed that her mother told her that her biological father was the late New Patriotic Party (NPP) member Peter Ala Adjetey but a DNA test proved he wasn’t her father.

According to ‘Sel The Bomb’, an internet user who has thoroughly read the book, revealed that the late Mr. Oko Nelson is also not the actress’s biological father and that her mother lied to her.

He claims that Yvonne Nelson has never met her father and that she and her mother are currently at odds because it has been over a year since they last spoke.

Sel The bomb wrote; “The most shocking revelation in Yvonne Nelson’s book is not even about Sarkodie. Her ordeal about her supposed father is the craziest revelation. Apparently the man, Mr. Oko Nelson, now late, is not even her real dad. She says her mother lied to her. So unknown to her, she kept portraying this innocent man in her comments and interviews as an irresponsible father. It was until the man was sick that her mum told her Mr Nelson is not her dad.

‘‘Before she could reach the hospital to apologize, he had already died. The man died in 2017 without ever speaking about Yvonne Nelson publicly. He took the humiliation to his grave. However, Yvonne has apologized to his ghost in the new book.

‘‘So as it stands now, Yvonne Nelson doesn’t know her real father, hence, the Nelson surname is not even supposed to be her name. This becomes the plot twist of the book “I Am Not Yvonne Nelson”.

‘‘As of now, she’s not on good terms with her mum. The last time they met was like a year ago. Meanwhile, she used to praise her mom as her heroine. Sadly, she’s the villain now and still refusing to disclose who her real dad is.” He added.

