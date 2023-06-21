Yul Edochie’s show on social media is sign of weakness, pain and fragile masculinity —Actress Georgina Onuoha

Nollywood actress Georgina Onuoha has taken to social media to slam her colleague Yul Edochie for sharing a video of his second wife Judy Austin hailing him.

Recall that the actor who was showing women how to hype the men in their lives shared a video showing how his second wife, Judy, was hailing him after dressing up in their home.

‘’Your excellency, the man after God’s heart” Judy said as Yul smiled on in the video.

‘’To all women, married or in a relationship, this is how to hype your man.” Yul replied.

In her reaction to the video, Georgina Onuoha said that Yul Edochie’s display of “stupidity on social media” is a sign of weakness, pain and fragile masculinity that is injured.

‘’When you see a broken man, rejected by a woman he calls and begs everyday displaying this level of stupidity and acting as the scum of the earth, it’s a sign of weakness, pain and fragile masculinity that is injured,” the actress wrote on Instagram.

