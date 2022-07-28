Actress Onouha slams Yul Edochie for criticizing women who allegedly dated Apostle Suleman

Nollywood actress, Georgina Onuoha, has berated her colleague, Yul Edochie, over his recent comments about the founder of the Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman and his alleged relationships with some movie stars in the country.

Edochie had suggested that all the celebrities accused of dating the pastor be dragged online.

The actor, who had a child with a colleague and then married the actress as a second wife, said when his second marriage was made public, he was severely criticised in the industry.

In her response, Onuoha advised Edochie to address her directly instead of beating around the bush.

She wrote: “Hello Yul @yuledochie Are you talking to me or about me? I will appreciate it if you address me directly and stop cutting corners. I called you out by your name. Darling, are you scared to name me? Poor you. Let me say it again. You were still a child when I made fame and will remain a child as I build an empire.

“I will spare you tonight out of respect for your father I adore, for your legitimate wife and grown kids and elder brothers. I will spare them the shame of your uncouth and unscrupulous behavior. @yuledochie unlike you, some of us named by a faceless coward hiding behind keyboards and slandering people; are decent people.

“We are not stray dogs like you who couldn’t zip up his panties committing adultery and fathering a child out of wedlock. What a shame 😄. @yuledochie I never called you out about whatsoever, a faceless blogger @gistloversgram_media claiming to be the King of fools wrote about you. I didn’t give a fuck about it.

“Neither were you called out by anyone because you committed adultery, fathered a child in the process and married your mistress in hiding without shame. No, it is within your right to flaunt your little third leg as you wish. You owned up to your adultery and tried to justify it.

“Darling, I Georgina Onuoha called you out because of the insensitive careless remarks you were making about your first wife and comparing yourself to King David; hence I needed to educate you more on our culture and religion you were trying to use to justify your promiscuous life after betraying the wife of your youth who sponsored when you had nothing.”

She advised the movie star to grow up and cover his face in shame.

